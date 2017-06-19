× UPS delivery fees increasing this holiday season

DENVER — If you plan to ship any gifts through UPS this holiday season, you may want to get them out before November.

UPS announced Monday that a new peak charge will be applied during selected weeks in November and December of 2017. The charges will apply to U.S. Residential, Large Packages and packages Over Maximum Limits.

Residential deliveries will go up 27 cents between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2. as well as December 17-23.

That fee will go up between 81 cents and 97 cent on all overnight, second, or third-day residential deliveries, also between December 17 and 23.

If a package is oversized (meaning if the width and the length of the package multiplied by two is greater than 130 inches) then you will be subject to a new peak charge of $24.

All packages that weigh more than 150 pounds will cost an additional $249 to ship between Nov. 19 and Dec. 23. It is important to note that all of these seasonal fees are on top of the regular surcharges for large or heavy items.

Some international air-shipping routes will also be subject to a peak surcharge by UPS.

“We’re focused on helping our customers achieve success during some of their most important selling seasons,” the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Alan Gershenhorn, said. “To meet their requirements, UPS flexes its delivery network to process near double our already massive regular daily volume, and that creates exceptional demands.”

During the 2016 holiday season, UPS sent over 10 million more packages on these peak shipping days compared to the amount sent on an average non-peak day. To meet the demand, the Atlanta company hires additional seasonal employees, along with more airplane and truck cargo capacity.