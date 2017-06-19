× Teen mom and baby found safe after 2 days; mother in custody

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old mother who was accused of taking her 7-month-old daughter from state custody has been detained, and the baby is safe, police said Monday evening.

Jessica Schnitzer, a.k.a “Chasity Medina,” was found in Rifle at about 3:30 p.m., the Englewood Police Department said in a statement.

Her daughter is healthy and unharmed, investigators said.

Schnitzer is currently in custody on charges stemming from the case, police said. The baby is in the custody of Garfield County Social Services.

Police said Schnitzer took her daughter from the Third Way Center on Saturday night. Schnitzer does not have legal custody of her daughter.

Police said Schnitzer was mentally unstable and had left her daughter’s car seat, formula and diapers behind.

Investigators initially said Schnitzer may have left with another teen. On Monday, police said that teen was located in Denver and is currently in the custody of the Colorado Department of Youth Corrections.

The Third Way Center describes itself as a center that “offers truth and hope to high risk, mentally ill, disadvantaged and often homeless adolescents, and their families.”