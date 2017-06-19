Supreme Cuisine recalls 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat products

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Supreme Cuisine is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products because of a processing deviation, which might result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The duck, beef and pork fat and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 to May 8. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The products subject to recall have establishment number EST. 34595 or P-34595 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should be thrown away.