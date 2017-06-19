× 13 people transported to the hospital after crash on Highway 93

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Thirteen people were transported to the hospital after a crash that shut down Highway 93 between Highway 72 and Highway 128 Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

According to the CSP, none of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

When SkyFOX flew overhead at about 2:20 p.m., a white mini-bus was on its side on the shoulder.

A red car and a blue car that collided were nearby.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

