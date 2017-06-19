Residents believe roofing materials caused collapse at Lakewood apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Questions remain about what led to a roof collapse that forced 80 residents out of their homes at a Lakewood apartment building on Sunday.

The affected residents at the Maplewood Village Apartments are waiting to find out when they will be allowed inside to retrieve some of their clothing and belongings.

While waiting for answers, some residents have been using their car to live in while only a few stayed at a Red Cross emergency shelter on Sunday night.

The residents are blaming the roofing contractor and its supplier for the collapse. The crews from Gulf Eagle Supply Company began removing the huge stack of roofing materials still sitting on a second building on Monday.

The building was also evacuated out on Sunday of fear it would also collapse.

We also learned that the supplier has had two cases filed against it in the last two years and is not accredited with the BBB.

"That's our life some of us had to miss work because of this unfortunately some of us aren't getting paid for this a lot of us want to just go in get our belongings and see what's going on but it was just always a story getting thrown here there and everywhere," said displaced resident Rena Martinez.

"Unfortunately it appears that there was too much weight in one particular area and that's possibly what caused that," Jess Driggers of Planet Roofing and Solar said.

Driggers is co-owner of Planet Roofing which was supposed to begin work on the buildings today. Driggers says the supplier on Friday improperly placed tons of shingles in single piles rather than the standard practice of spreading the weight across the roof .

"We're doing everything possible on our end we've activated our own insurance to step up and make sure that these people are taken care of," Driggers said.

A structural engineer will have to determine when residents might be allowed back in.

"They both have to solve this problem for us because many families here have kids and are homeless now," said displaced resident Carlos Lopez. "We're still staying strong."

The apartment complex is located near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Ninth Avenue in Lakewood. One man captured part of the collapse on video on Sunday.

Resident captured moment the roof collapses. Thankfully firefighters evacuated all residents before it caved in.All 24 units evacuated #KDVR pic.twitter.com/PUx14xAUO5 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) June 18, 2017

A resident said the roof had been damaged in a hailstorm a few weeks ago.

There were no injuries.