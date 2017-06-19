Protect Your Home from Water Damage with Gutter Helmet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime in Colorado means that we are in for some pretty wild weather. So don't get caught in the next downpour! Now's the time to safety proof your home and prevent water damage. Karl Scheib, President of Gutter Helmet of Great Denver, joined us this morning to show us how. Gutter Helmet of Greater Denver just celebrated 15 years in business, so they've helped a lot of Colorado homeowners.

Karl is offering our Colorado's Best viewers an exclusive offer: Buy one foot of Gutter Helmet and get one foot free! This great offer is only available for the first 10 people to call and mention Colorado's Best, so call now. Plus, he's offering a free inspection to current customers.

Karl also dares you to compare: if he can't beat any of his competitor's "no clog guarantees" with a written estimate, he will give you a $50 gift card.

Gutter Helmet is the First! The Best! The #1 in Gutter Protection. Call now at (303)298-8888 to schedule your free estimate and lock in these great deals. You can also learn more online at GutterHelmetDenver.com.