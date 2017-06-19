Project Sanctuary helps military families re-connect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY, Colo. - Whether its horseback riding through the Colorado mountains, hiking or rafting, Project Sanctuary gives military families the chance to re-connect.

Alex Canaan is an Air Force officer based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. He came to a Project Sanctuary retreat in Granby with his wife and two kids, Annie and Andrew.

“I think it’s a great place to come and unwind and reconnect and really get away,” he said.

The family got to rollers skate and swim, make s’mores and fish. Alex’s wife, Janell says it’s a wonderful experience. “We came here because Daddy`s been gone a lot lately, and working long shifts and all that, so we thought this would be a great way for our family to connect, and get back together, and make some great memories before he`s heading off again,” Janell said.

But these retreats are more than just fun. Some families come feeling stress, others are in crisis. “They`re trying to re-integrate into life. We deal with post-traumatic stress. We deal with marital issues,” said Scott Lee, the lead counselor.

He tries to help each family get back on track. The groups gets classes on marriage, money and post-traumatic stress. “ I have seen so any changes in families, families come together, families hugging each other. I’ve seen couples hold hands, where they haven`t help hands in years,” Lee said.

Project Sanctuary is a non-profit that relies on donations and needs volunteers to continue serving those who serve. The families pay nothing once they arrive. “We need help from the community,” Lee said.

This year there will be 27 retreats in seven states, and the group says they are making a difference.

If you would like to donate, or sign up for a retreat, visit their website.

