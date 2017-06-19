Police investigating death near University of Denver

DENVER — Detectives are investigating a death at an apartment building near the University of Denver on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The death was being investigated in the 2300 block of South University Boulevard just south of East Iliff Avenue.

Police did not say what the circumstances were surrounding the death or how it was being investigated.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released, and police did not say if they were looking for a suspect.