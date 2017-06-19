One person found dead in Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was found dead in a motel early Monday morning and the case is being investigated as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police were called to the Crossland Denver Lakewood West economy studios at 715 S. Kipling St. just before 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots heard.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim dead at the motel. No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.

The name and age of the victim were not released. The investigation into the death remains ongoing.