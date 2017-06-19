Morrison family says cat will lose eye after likely being shot with pellet gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- A family house cat is now partially blind after likely getting shot with a pellet gun while roaming outside its home.

The cat's owners said the cat was outside for a brief period of time. When they returned, the cat was in serious pain, her right eye totally distorted and she will now need surgery to remove it.

The 2-year-old cat, named Mo, still has what appears to be a pellet lodged in its neck. X-rays from a nearby animal hospital clearly show a projectile of some type.

Neighbors believe this isn't the first time they've heard what sounds like pellet gun shots in the air at night.

Tonight @10 @KDVR Who could be responsible for shooting a cat in the face with a pellet? Neighbors in Morrison want answers pic.twitter.com/qeBU5tsb3O — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) June 20, 2017

"I walk along this creek and I find BB pellets everywhere, they are the metal ones too, the ones that hurt!" said Summer Sturlaugson, neighbor.

Sturlaugson lives directly across from a neighborhood park.

"From our back patio, we're telling at kids and they'll be shooting out the park lights with their BB guns, I've seen it happen!" said Sturlaugson.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they have not received any reports of such behavior. But, they do take cruelty to animals very seriously and continue to encourage folks to report anything they see to their office.

"I think it's just despicable that anyone would target animals," said Bobbie Stovall.

Mo's owners hope to spread the word about the attack on her, they have not reported the incident to police yet.