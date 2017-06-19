More than 3,000 expected for Bike MS from Westminster to Fort Collins

DENVER — More than 3,000 cyclists are expected to attend Bike MS: Colorado next weekend.

Cyclists are expected to raise more than $3.6 million during the two-day race on Saturday and Sunday.

Cyclists will ride 169 miles from Westminster to Fort Collins and back to Westminster.

The event is hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and attracts nearly 100,000 participants nationwide in more than 80 rides.

The event has raised $1 billion to date to help people affected with MS.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and the body.

Symptoms can range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. MS affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

The start/finish line is Front Range Community College in Westminster. The race will finish the first day at Colorado State University in Fort Collins before returning to Front Range Community College on Sunday.