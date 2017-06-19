Mike and Cynthia Coffman announce divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado congressman Mike Coffman and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman have filed for divorce. The Colorado political power couple have been married for 12 years.

Colorado Politics reported that the couple made the decision over the weekend.

The couple, who are both Republicans, said it was a “painful decision,” but did not go into detail.

“After much soul searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce. This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding,” the two said in a joint statement obtained by Colorado Politics on Monday.

“We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other’s strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado.”

Both of them are gearing up for reelection campaigns in 2018.

Mike Coffman is expected to run for reelection in the 6th Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in 2008.

Meanwhile Cynthia Coffman could run for another term as attorney general or she is reportedly considering running for governor.