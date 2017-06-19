× Mayor Hancock joins Islamic Society for Ramadan

DENVER — The Denver Islamic Society invited Mayor Michael Hancock to take part in a Ramadan Iftar in an effort to bridge gaps between the community.

During Ramadan, Muslims must fast from sunrise to sunset. They gather each night at dusk to pray and to break their fast during a meal together.

“Having him here, we get to know him and we have a chance to talk to the community here and it’s just a win-win,” Director Mohamed Malki said.

Hancock was there to hear from members, to watch prayers and to enjoy a traditional Iftar meal.

“I hope that my presence here symbolizes the importance of us remaining unified and not allowing divisive language to separate us,” Hancock said.

The invitation comes on the heels of terror attacks overseas and recent attacks on mosques in the US and Colorado.

“It’s important to really stand up and demonstrate and to act through unity and inclusivity, all faiths and cultures in this nation.” Hancock said.

He now hopes the rest of Denver will follow his lead and try something new.

“I try to encourage people to step outside of their box,” he said, “It is important that we test ourselves and we go and learn.”

The Denver Islamic Society invites the public to the mosque to engage. They host open houses every third Saturday of the month.

“I believe to close the gap and awareness and education, that will really be the only way to get to know each other,” Malki said.