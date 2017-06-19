Massachusetts man helps scared stranger ride down escalator

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A woman’s post about an act of kindness at a Massachusetts mall has gone viral.

Paula Picard was at the Holyoke Mall last week when an older man was stopped at the top of an escalator, clearly feeling unsure.

“This young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a ‘can I help you on, sir?’” Picard said. “He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared.”

“The young man gently offered an assurance, they looked at each other eye to eye for just a moment and the older man accepted his arm,” Picard said. “Everyone else remained patient.”

“Whoever this young man is, your family raised you right! Thank you!”

Picard shared the story along with a photo of the two men on her Facebook page last Thursday. It has more than 364,000 likes and over 174,000 shares.

Picard ended with a plea to look for the good things in life.

“Please look for the silver linings – as I was so fortunate to witness this evening,” Picard said.