Man who died in paragliding accident on Green Mountain identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who died in a paragliding accident on Green Mountain on Friday night was identified Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Lafler of Lakewood died in the crash.

West Metro Fire Rescue said Lafler crashed in steep terrain on the west side of the Lakewood mountain on Friday night.

Crews initiated a rope rescue operation but called it off because dark conditions, a steep slope and loose rock hampered them.

Crews returned Saturday morning to recover Lafler’s body.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.