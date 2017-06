BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A serious head-on collision closed Highway 52 on Monday morning, the Erie Police Department said.

One vehicle reportedly rolled over and caught fire in the crash about 7:30 a.m. at Highway 52 and Weld County Road 1.

It’s not known the extent of any injuries. The road is expected to be closed between County Line Road and Weld County Road 3 for several hours as crews work to investigate the cause of the crash.