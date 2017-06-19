× Firefighters working ‘recovery’ in Littleton neighborhood; power cut to area

LITTLETON, Colo. — Power has been cut to a neighborhood in Littleton while the fire department works an incident on South Prince Circle.

Littleton Fire Rescue officials called the incident a “recovery” and said they were working with Xcel, but did not provide any additional information.

We have a call into Littleton Fire Rescue requesting clarification and are expecting more information shortly.

South Metro Fire Rescue said their Technical Rescue Team is assisting but also did not offer any details.

Officials did not say why the power had to be cut to the area. They said it would be out for an “unknown period of time.”

This is a developing situation. We will update this article when we confirm more.