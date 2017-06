AURORA, Colo. — A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex that was under construction early Monday morning, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire was reported before 3:30 a.m. at 255 N. Blackhawk St., southeast of Interstate 225 and East Sixth Avenue.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at the vacant property. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.