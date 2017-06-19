Extreme heat could ground flights at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — It’s getting so hot in Phoenix that flights might be delayed or canceled this week.

American Airlines has alerted travelers to the coming heat and recommended they change any flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Sky Harbor International Airport between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

American is waiving fees for passengers to change travel plans. No other airlines have announced similar plans.

The airline warned the extreme heat “could impact flight operations.”

Temperatures are forecast to reach 120 degrees on Tuesday, just short of the record of 122 degrees for the date in 1990. That temporarily grounded flights.

Higher temperatures affect how aircraft perform, with regional jets used by commuter carriers likely to have more problems than larger jets.