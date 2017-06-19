Erosion creates floppy new look for iconic Rabbit Ears Pass rock formation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KREMMLING, Colo. -- The next time you drive over Rabbit Ears Pass between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, make sure to pay extra close attention to the way Rabbit Ears peak looks.

According to state experts, erosion likely transformed its look. If you compare a current picture of the rock formation to one from even a year ago, you'll notice a good chunk of one rocky rabbit ear is missing.

Our friends over at Steamboat Today (Steamboat Springs' local newspaper) produced stellar before and after images that you can view by clicking here.

