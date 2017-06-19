Denver Public Schools approves new policy to reduce childhood suspensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a unanimous vote, Denver Public Schools became one of half a dozen school districts in the nation with a new policy that restricts suspension for young students.

The board decided the new policy at the final board meeting of the year on Monday night.

The new policy says that schools may consider a maximum one-day out of school suspension for students grades preschool through third grade in the case of severe behavior offenses impacting student or staff safety.

Students in those grades would not face expulsions unless a student brings a gun to school, per state law.

Some educators are wary of the new change saying that the district provides too little help in managing children who act out. Opponents say this will only exacerbate the problem.

But advocates, including the district, say kicking young children out of school is not the answer.

State legislation to reduce suspensions and expulsions in preschool through second grade died in a state senate committee in April.

Colorado schools suspended students below the third grade more than 7,000 times in 2016.