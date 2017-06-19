Denver mayor to have Ramadan iftar at Denver Islamic Society

DENVER– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will have Ramadan iftar at the Denver Islamic Society Al Noor Mosque on Monday night.

The iftar is the breaking of the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims fast from dawn until sunset during Ramadan.

Food and drinks are served daily before dawn and after sunset, referred to as suhoor and iftar.

Spiritual rewards for fasting are also believed to be multiplied within the month of Ramadan.

Hancock accepted the invitation from the American Muslim News. Iftar traditionally starts with milk and fresh dates, followed by evening salat (prayers).

Iftar meals are consumed after that.