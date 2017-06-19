Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Eclairs

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Chocolate Eclairs.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Chocolate Eclairs
What you Need
Choux Recipe:
1 stick of Unsalted Butter
1 Cup Water
1 and 1/2 Cups AP Flour
1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
In a Sauce pan combine water and butter and heat until melted. Remove from heat and stir in Flour, Baking powder, and salt, mixture will become a thick paste. Using a wooden spoon stir in 1 egg at a time until the mixture is thick and egg is completely incorporated.
Load Choux Mixture into a piping bag and pipe Choux into strips onto a ungreased non-lined baking sheet. bake for 12 minutes, then rotate pan and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until pastry is puffed up and golden brown.
Chocolate Ganache Recipe:
1 cup Milk Chocolate Chips
1/3 cup heavy cream
In a sauce pan set on low melt chocolate chips and heavy cream together until all liquid and combined, remove from heat, use to dip the Baked Choux tops.
Whipped Cream Recipe:
2 cups Heavy Cream
3/4 cup Powdered Sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a electric mixer, combine all 3 ingredients and whip until soft peaks, load into a piping bag and pipe on a choux pastry to build the eclairs