Coroner asks for help locating family of man found dead in Grand Junction

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have identified a man found dead in Mesa County earlier this month, but they still haven’t been able to notify the man’s family.

The Mesa County Coronor said 55-year-old Stephon Alderson was found dead on Dike Road in Grand Junction, relatively near the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, on June 10.

“Mr. Alderson appears to have been homeless and our office is having difficulty finding any of his family to notify them of his death,” the coroner’s office said in a statement released Monday.

It appears Alderson died of natural causes but toxicology studies are still in progress, according to the coroner’s office .

Anyone with information about Alderson’s relatives is asked to contact the coroner’s office by sending an email to coroner@mesacounty.us or by calling 970-256-6462.