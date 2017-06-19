Colorado-based Airman dies during physical training test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The Air Force is mourning the death of an airman assigned to Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center.

47-year-old Maj. Elgin "Rick" Ross was pronounced dead on Friday.

The Air Force says Ross became unresponsive during a physical training test at Buckley Air Force Base. He was transported to an area hospital where he died the next day.

The military is still investigating the cause of death.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our teammate and friend," said Brig. Gen. Ellen Moore in a news release. "ARPC is coming together in this sad time, and we are ensuring that Rick's wife and children are taken care of now and in the future."

Ross was from Jacksonville, Florida. He is survived by his mother, wife, and three children.

The time and date for a memorial service has not been announced.

Ross served in the Air Force for 24 years.

