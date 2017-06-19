× Chick-fil-A adds gluten-free bun to menu

ATLANTA, Georgia — Chick-fil-A has announced they’ll be adding a gluten-free bun to their menu.

The new bun, which is now available for purchase, comes individually packaged, and can be ordered with any sandwich, Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

“While individually packaged and certified free of gluten, guests will be required to assemble their own sandwiches to reduce risk of cross-contamination,” company officials stated. “Chick-fil-A kitchens are not gluten-free.”

The fast-food chain said they decided to add the option after getting requests from customers.

New research shows that roughly 18 million Americans have a gluten sensitivity or preference. Chick-fil-A is one of the few chain restaurants that currently offer a gluten-free bun, or option on its menu.

“We know our customers are looking for more gluten-sensitive alternatives. They asked, and we listened,” said Leslie Neslage, senior consultant of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

“We heard positive feedback in test markets that the bun tastes better than some other gluten-free breads. That’s because instead of rice flower, we’ve made the bun with more premium ingredients like quinoa and amaranth,” Neslage stated.

The new bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15.