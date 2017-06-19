Cement canoe race held at Evergreen Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Students of civil engineering from around to world make their way to Evergreen Lake to compete with the best of the best.

All in canoes made from cement. No, there is no typo. We said cement.

"The have to find a way to make concrete either lighter than water or, with the shape of their canoe, can offset the amount so perhaps they are a bit lighter than water," said Kristina Swallow, president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

"They also have to innovate to insure that it is a lightweight concrete that can float as well as one can steer," Swallow added.

The student competitors are judged on oral presentation, display, final product and of course the race itself. Design and weight of the entry's varied,

"We had a canoe about 20 feet long and weights 125 pounds, I think it's the lightest. The heaviest is three seventy, close to four hundred pounds," Chris Humphries, head judge of the event said.

Monday was a lot more than just fun in the sun for the soon to be civil engineers. Prestige comes with winning this race, and prestige can sometimes pave the way to employment.