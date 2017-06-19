Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Douglas Land Conservancy’s 4th Annual “Capturing the Beauty of Open Land” will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the White Pavilion in downtown Castle Rock. The event serves as a fundraiser for Douglas Land Conservancy, as well as a unique opportunity to celebrate art and nature in our gorgeous state! The art show & sale brings a festival atmosphere to downtown Castle Rock with food trucks, professional artists painting and interacting on site, and kids activities as well!

Artists hail from around the state of Colorado, and a full list of artist's names and hometown is detailed in the attached press release.

“Capturing the Beauty of Open Land” provides an opportunity for artists to paint on stunning, conserved public and private properties in southern Douglas County over the course of one week (June 20 – 23). This unique week of painting will culminate in a gallery exhibit featuring hundreds of works created through the week on display and available for purchase.

The exhibition will be free to attend and open to the public Saturday, June 24 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.