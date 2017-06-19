Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breckenridge’s annual celebration, Breck Bike Week, rolls through town June 21-25 with all-new activities including the women-only clinics, guys and gals’ combo clinics, family poker ride, a new adult big wheel race and brewery and distillery rides. The party kicks off Wednesday, June 21, with Bike to Work Day and brings back favorites including bike-in movie night, the Funkadelic Pond Crossing and more. Also, don’t forget, the BreckConnect Gondola has started its free summer operations to the Peak 8 Base Camp where beginner bike lessons are now running. Visit BreckBikeWeek.com for details.