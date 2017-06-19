Biking for Baseball rider who came through Denver hit by truck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Chicago native Tim Lalla, who was biking to all 30 Major League Baseball parks, including Coors Field, was hit by an F-150 truck in Alabama on Thursday.

Lalla suffered fractures to his neck, lower back and face, and lost several teeth. He is reported to be in good spirits after surgery at University of Birmingham Hospital.

“This trip has been absolutely incredible,” Lalla wrote on the Biking For Baseball website. “I can’t say how devastated I am that this is how it ends.”

Lalla started his six-month 12,000-mile tour on opening day in Seattle, biked the entire West Coast and over the Rockies. He was in Denver in May.

Biking for Baseball encourages people to improve their communities through mentorship and raises money to establish a scholarship for mentees hoping to pursue higher education.

From his hospital bed, Lalla continued to encourage people to become mentors and volunteers as a way to show their support.

He is heading back to Chicago to stay with his parents while he recovers.