Animal House: First Aid Kits for Pets

Administering first aid to a pet can be a stressful situation, especially if you don't have the right supplies. Here are some items to include in a pet first aid kit.
1) Gauze sponges
2) White tape
3) Cotton Balls
4) Triple antibiotic ointment/ like Neosporin
5) Tweezers
6) Sharp scissors / and Bandage scissors
7) Antiseptic wipes
8) Hydrogen peroxide ( to induce vomiting )
9) A penlight
10) A Flashlight
11) Thermometer ( ear or rectal - petroleum jelly also if rectal )
12) A Blanket
13) A leash
14) A cloth muzzle ( Your own dog may bite you if hurt )
15) Artificial tear, eye wash, or artificial tear ointment
16) A bottle of sterile saline ( to flush wounds ) can get at most pharmacies
17) A pillow case to put an injured cat in/Carrier for dog
18) Antiseptic wash - dilute betadyne or chlorhexadine soap
19) Nail clippers for broken nails
20) Band-aids different sizes/ Roll cotton for bandages
21) Ear Cleaning solution
22) Benadryl for allergic reactions - your veterinarian can give you the dosage
And THE MOST IMPORTANT ITEM in your Kit!!!!
23) A Cell Phone with charger with your veterinarian's number in the contacts