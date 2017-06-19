Animal House: First Aid Kits for Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Administering first aid to a pet can be a stressful situation, especially if you don't have the right supplies. Here are some items to include in a pet first aid kit.

1) Gauze sponges

2) White tape

3) Cotton Balls

4) Triple antibiotic ointment/ like Neosporin

5) Tweezers

6) Sharp scissors / and Bandage scissors

7) Antiseptic wipes

8) Hydrogen peroxide ( to induce vomiting )

9) A penlight

10) A Flashlight

11) Thermometer ( ear or rectal - petroleum jelly also if rectal )

12) A Blanket

13) A leash

14) A cloth muzzle ( Your own dog may bite you if hurt )

15) Artificial tear, eye wash, or artificial tear ointment

16) A bottle of sterile saline ( to flush wounds ) can get at most pharmacies

17) A pillow case to put an injured cat in/Carrier for dog

18) Antiseptic wash - dilute betadyne or chlorhexadine soap

19) Nail clippers for broken nails

20) Band-aids different sizes/ Roll cotton for bandages

21) Ear Cleaning solution

22) Benadryl for allergic reactions - your veterinarian can give you the dosage

And THE MOST IMPORTANT ITEM in your Kit!!!!

23) A Cell Phone with charger with your veterinarian's number in the contacts