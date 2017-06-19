× $12 billion lawsuit accuses CenturyLink of defrauding customers

CenturyLink is facing a $12 billion lawsuit accusing the telecommunications company of defrauding customers, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The new class action lawsuit claims the high-pressure sales culture at CenturyLink resulted in customers paying for services they didn’t ask for.

There are “potentially millions of consumers who have been defrauded by CenturyLink,” according to Bloomberg.

Just last week, a former employee sued the company claiming she was fired after notifying an a CenturyLink executive that she believed the company was engaging in fraudulent billing practices, Bloomberg reported.

Back in January, the Denver Better Business Bureau issued a warning about CenturyLink, saying they had identified a pattern of complaints against the company.

The BBB said some customers claim they are charged more than the price they agreed to pay when signing up for service, and that they don’t receive the speed and quality that is promised by sales representatives.

The BBB said it also received complaints that the business is not responsive to customers’ questions or concerns.

The BBB said it contacted CenturyLink in September regarding claims on the company’s website “using questionable sales tactics, ‘up to’ price savings and ‘free’ claims, and guarantees that lacked terms and conditions.”