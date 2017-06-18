Thousands attend 42nd annual Denver PrideFest parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands attended the annual PrideFest parade in Denver on Sunday.

The one and a half mile parade started around 9:30 a.m. and ran from Cheesman Park and went down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

The parade was part of the annual two-day Pride festival at Civic Center Park, which has become one of the largest Pride festivals in the country.

Thousands lined along the route to watch over 180 different organizations march in the 42nd annual parade.

Hundreds of police officers were in attendance to provide security, with many departments choosing to take part in the parade itself.

Over 50 of us representing @AuroraPD at Denver Pride! More than any other PD! Happy Pride! #DenverPrideFest pic.twitter.com/KfuM9FhHrE — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) June 18, 2017

Although the parade originally started as a gay pride parade, but has evolved into a family event where the community comes together.

"I honestly think it's about people finding themselves and being proud of who they truly are," Brianna Favela said.

"[It's about] showing unity and support for all sorts of groups who are the minorities in America," Lina Kyle added.

Chris Williamson called it "Just an event where you can just be yourself and free of just prejudice and people judging you."

Denver PrideFest the largest annual fundraiser put on by the GLBT Community Center of Colorado and draws more than 350,000 people to the area.

The festival also raises money for local programs geared for LGBTQ youth and seniors.