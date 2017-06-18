Skimmer device placed on ATM in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff`s Office needs your help to identify a man wanted for placing a skimmer on an ATM.

A skimmer device was found in the 9400 block of East County Line Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the skimmer device was installed on May 27. It was placed over the card slot, so it looked like part of the machine.

The skimmer was taken off the ATM before anyone could use it.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the same man installed two skimmer devices in Colorado Springs.

Investigators are also working to identify a second man who was seen with the suspect in a Ford SUV.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477.