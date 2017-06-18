× Roof collapses at apartment building in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The roof collapsed at an apartment building in Lakewood Sunday and officials said they were concerned the roof of a second building could also collapse.

West Metro Fire Rescue said roofing crews were working on apartment building near Wadsworth Boulevard and West 9th Avenue when the center of the roof started to collapse.

Fire officials said roofers put too many loads of shingles onto the roof.

Fire department says roofers put too many loads of shingles onto roof ahead of roof repair, caused roof of apartment to collapse. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/nU0cPJDr8p — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) June 18, 2017

The building was evacuated before the collapse, according to West Metro. No one was hurt.

Officials said the roof of a second building is “potentially unstable.” That building has also been evacuated.

A total of 24 units are affected. None of those residents will be able to go home Sunday night, and possibly longer, according to Ronda Scholting with West Metro.

