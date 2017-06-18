Police: ‘Mentally unstable’ teen mom took 7-month-old baby from state custody

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old mother who does not have legal custody of her 7-month-old daughter has taken the baby from state custody, the Englewood Police Department reported Sunday.

Police said the mother, Jessica Schnitzer, is mentally unstable and is believed to have suicidal tendencies.

Schnitzer took La’Nayah Medina from the Third Way Center, where the child was being held in the custody of the State of Colorado, sometime before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The center is located at 4821 South Bannock Street.

Police said Schnitzer left her daughter’s car seat, formula, and diapers behind.

Schnitzer, who also goes by “Chastity Medina,” is believed to be missing with 17-year-old Maree Tibbetts.

Schnitzer is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3 and 105 lbs. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

La’Nayah Medina is a 7-month-old female, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what she was last wearing.

Tibbetts is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4 and 120 lbs. She has short brown hair (above the ears) and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and athletic shoes.

The Third Way Center describes itself as a center that “offers truth and hope to high risk, mentally ill, disadvantaged and often homeless adolescents, and their families.”