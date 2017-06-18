Officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot near Alameda and Ohio in Aurora

AURORA — Aurora police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed the investigation on Twitter at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said one suspect was shot. They did not say what the suspect was accused of doing.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Denver Police Department said it is assisting in the investigation.

