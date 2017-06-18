Nolan Arenado completes cycle with walk-off home run at Coors Field

DENVER – Nolan Arenado completed his first career cycle in a thrilling way to give the Rockies a 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Sunday.

The Rockies had a 3-2 lead going into the ninth inning but the Giants scored three runs making it 5-3 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer helping the Rockies stun the Giants.

#WALKOFF HOME RUN TO COMPLETE THE CYCLE!! The legend of Nolan Arenado grows. pic.twitter.com/rNSxRTek33 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 18, 2017

The Rockies third baseman was mobbed at home plate by teammates as the crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!”

“I love these fans man, this is what it’s all about. We keep fighting, we don’t quit,” Arenado said.

It was just the fourth cycle of the 2017 season and only the 8th cycle in Rockies history. It the first walk-off homer to end a cycle since Carlos Gonzales did it in 2010.

Arenado’s cycle was also the 17th in Coors Field history, which ties Fenway Park for the most cycles in an active ballpark, according to ESPN.

The Rockies currently have the best record in the National League with a record of 46-26. The team has won five straight and nine in a row against the Giants.