Martin Truex Jr. finishes 6th, wins two stages at Michigan

Denver based Furniture Row Racing battled hard in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. placed 6th and teammate Erik Jones finished 13th. Truex won the first 2 stages of the race.

“Without a shadow of a doubt our No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota was the best car out there,” said Truex. “But inside lane restarts at the end just killed us. Unlike the outside lane we just couldn’t get going each time we restarted in the inside lane. It stinks when you have to race that way.”

Truex (635) falls to 2nd place in the NASCAR points race, 5 below Kyle Larson (640). Erik Jones is in 16th (346).

The next race is Sunday, June 25th at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the first of two road races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.