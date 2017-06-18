Fiona the baby hippo visits with dad on Father’s Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A hippo born six weeks prematurely got to spend some time visiting with her dad on Father’s Day.

Fiona & dad Henry spend time together & can touch but haven't fully shared space yet. Ultimate goal: reunite the whole family! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/0Fkms66p87 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 18, 2017

Fiona and her father seemed to enjoy the visit!

Fiona has been spending lots of time with her mom, Bibi, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Hippos use their mouths to play, show affection & more. Bibi patiently allows Fiona to explore her mouth! More: https://t.co/RywHq2zIcl pic.twitter.com/qmWNc5WnwR — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 10, 2017

Officials said Fiona was hesitant about exploring the outdoor pool this week, but is “getting more and more comfortable each day.”

“Bibi has been very attentive to Fiona and has been staying by her side the whole time she is in the pool,” officials said.

Wendy of #TeamFiona talks to Thane about how Fiona is adjusting to spending time in the outdoor pool. See full video on our YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/J6KVzdnGAr — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 14, 2017

Fiona needed special care 24 hours a day after she was born in January to help her gain weight and get stronger.

On Thursday, June 8, zoo officials said Fiona was up to 291 pounds.