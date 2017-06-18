Fiona the baby hippo visits with dad on Father’s Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A hippo born six weeks prematurely got to spend some time visiting with her dad on Father’s Day.
Fiona and her father seemed to enjoy the visit!
Fiona has been spending lots of time with her mom, Bibi, at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Officials said Fiona was hesitant about exploring the outdoor pool this week, but is “getting more and more comfortable each day.”
“Bibi has been very attentive to Fiona and has been staying by her side the whole time she is in the pool,” officials said.
Fiona needed special care 24 hours a day after she was born in January to help her gain weight and get stronger.
On Thursday, June 8, zoo officials said Fiona was up to 291 pounds.