Deputy and trooper injured in crash identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy and the Colorado State Patrol trooper injured in a crash on Saturday have been identified.

CSP Corporal Ivan Alvarado had to be extricated from the damaged unmarked Dodge Charger and was airlifted to a local hospital. Alvarado is a 10 year veteran of the CSP, officials said.

Deputy Dale Davis was driving a Ford Expedition and was transported by ambulance. Dep. Davis is a six year veteran of the agency, according to officials. The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of Davis.

The crash happened when both were responding to 80th Ave. and Schumaker Road for a road rage incident involving a handgun.

The vehicles collided near Manila Road and East 48th Avenue.

That’s near Front Range Airport, northeast of Watkins.

Both drivers involved sustained serious injuries, according to an official with the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police are investigating the crash.