Crews working to rescue injured climber from Devil’s Head mountain

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to rescue an injured climber from Devil’s Head mountain in Pike National Forest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Search and Rescue, firefighters and paramedics were assisting in the rescue.

A deputy was preparing to hike to the fallen climber and a rescue helicopter was standing by, the Denver Post reported at 5:15 p.m.

“The Devil’s Head Lookout Trail begins in the picnic area adjacent to Devil’s Head Campground and ends at Devil’s Head Lookout, the last of the seven original Front Range Lookout towers still in service,” the U.S. Forest Service website states.

“The 1.4 mile long trail takes approximately 45 to 90 minutes on a one way hike, with an elevation gain of 940 feet. Once there, there are 143 steps to get to the actual fire lookout,” the website states.

Nearly 20,000 visitors use the trail each year, according to the Forest Service.

On Thursday evening, the Douglas County Search and Rescue team used a drone to locate two hikers and a dog that were missing near Devil’s Head trail.

“Instead of an all-night search we were done in about 4 hours,” Incident Commander Bruce Fosdick said.

The Douglas County Search and Rescue team is funded primarily on donations. Every rescue they make is free of charge.