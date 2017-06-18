× Coroner: Erie man stabbed wife and 4-year-old son before shooting himself

ERIE, Colo. — Investigators have confirmed John ‘JP’ Farrar stabbed his wife and 4-year-old son before shooting himself in the head.

The Boulder County Coroner released their official report on Father’s Day, June 18.

Farrar, his wife, Elizabeth ‘Stacy’ Farrar, and their son, Ian Connor Farrar, were found dead in their home in the 1900 block of Gordon Court on Saturday, May 20.

The coroner’s report said Stacy Farrar and her son were stabbed multiple times.

Investigators previously said they were treating the case as a domestic violence murder-suicide.

“It appears both Elizabeth ‘Stacy’ Farrar and son Ian C. Farrar were stabbed and killed by John ‘JP’ Farrar,” police chief Kimberly A. Stewart said in a statement issued last month.

Police also stated that the deaths were “an isolated incident” and the general public was not at risk.