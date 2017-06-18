Colorado doctors on front lines of fight against opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Drug abuse is now the number one killer of adults under the age of 50, according to Dr. Donald Stader of Swedish Hospital.

Many people first receive powerful pain killers in the emergency room, then are given prescriptions to take home. The goal of a new project is to stop opioid abuse before any patient has a chance to become addicted.

Stader, an emergency room doctor, says the problem among those under age 50 is frighteningly widespread, “worse than cancer, worse than accidents, worse than HIV AIDS, this is really an unprecedented epidemic on a scale we`ve never seen before.”

Stader is a key member of a pilot program launched by the Colorado Hospital Association and the Colorado American College of Emergency Physicians.

Their mission: to provide alternative, non-addictive remedies for pain.

Stader explains, “for way too long medicine has been a one trick pony with opioids for pain control..we have dozens of drugs and procedures which we can use on patients and never use an opioid.”

Those drugs include lidocaine and the E.R. medication ketamine. Stader says one drug being considered is “actually in the same class as ibuprofen, has an equal pain profile to morphine but is a much safer drug.” Smaller communities in Colorado are also finding new ways to fight addiciton.

Dr. Barbara Troy of Valley-Wide Health Systems in Alamosa uses a drug called suboxone to gently wean new mothers off of addictive drugs.

She says, “just like having diabetes, having hypertension, these are all chronic diseases so what do we do, we treat them.”

Her patient Caitlin Geiser is healthy now after finding her way back from addiction and grateful for each day with her new baby . She says she cherishes “being able to wake up and focus on the things that matter, like her and my family.” If you need help with addiction, you can visit the following resource pages: