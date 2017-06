× Rescuers help baby ducks in distress

Firefighters work hard protecting people and saving lives all of the time. And sometimes, they get to help baby ducks in distress, too!

The crew of South Metro Fire Rescue Tower 45 got to do just that Friday night.

They tweeted a quick video of their “littlest rescue” of the night. Ducklings needed help getting out of a storm drain near E470 and Chambers Road.

We couldn't help but tweet our littlest rescue this evening. Thanks to Tower 45 for helping these little guys out. pic.twitter.com/VzA3qztH8D — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 17, 2017

It always brings smiles when a mama duck is reunited with her missing babies.