Crash between Colorado State Patrol cruiser, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy northeast of Watkins

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy and Colorado State Patrol Trooper has reportedly injured two law enforcement officers.

#APDAlert. We are investigating a crash involving a @CSP_News Trooper & @ArapahoeSO Deputy at 48th & Manilla Road. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 18, 2017

The Trooper had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both were taken to local hospitals and the Colorado State Patrol tweeted that the Trooper sustained serious injuries.

Trooper involved in a crash on Manilla Road in Arapahoe Cty. Serious injuries but communicating with EMS. Active scene. Stand by for update. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 18, 2017

The crash happened in the area of Manila Road and East 48th Avenue.

That’s near Front Range Airport, northeast of Watkins, and is in the jurisdiction of Aurora Police Department.

