Bicycle riders & racers converge on Stapleton for Denver Century Ride

DENVER — The Denver Century Ride attracted bicycle riders and racers from all over the area to Stapleton Saturday morning.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again be a part of the Denver Century Ride. As we continue to encourage healthy living through 2 Your Health, being able to be a part of one of Colorado’s biggest bicycle races is a fun way to promote Colorado’s healthy and active lifestyle.

Channel 2’s own Mike Barz was there for a heart pumping day of bike racing and bike centered activities. The event offers a 100, 85, 50, or 25-mile race to accommodate all levels of riders.

After the races the fun began.

A post-ride street party for riders and their families and friends that lasted into Saturday afternoon. Guests could shop, compare and sample from more than 20 sponsors and exhibitors at the on-site expo.