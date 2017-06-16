Weekend Roundup: PrideFest, Juneteenth, BBQ Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is your weekly reminder: you live in Colorado. It's a beautiful state. Especially in the summer. So DON'T sit around this weekend! If you need some ideas, here are some of the most unique events and festivals happening in our state:

JUNETEENTH MUSIC FESTIVAL

One of the nation's largest Juneteenth Music Festivals takes place in Denver's Historic Five Points district. The event runs Saturday and continues throughout the day. You can see a full schedule by clicking here.

DENVER PRIDEFEST 2017

PrideFest events started Thursday night and will continue through Sunday. On Sunday, you can attend the annual Coors Light PrideFest Parade. It starts in Cheesman Park at 9:30am and stretches over to Civic Center Park via Colfax. Click here for additional PrideFest events.

COUNTRY JAM 2017

If you love country music, head to Grand Junction this weekend for Country Jam 2017! The 4-day long event features some of music's biggest artists. Tickets cost $140 per day or $195 for a 4-day pass. Click here to see who's performing and for additional information.

COLORADO BBQ CHALLENGE

Like good BBQ? If so, set your sails for Frisco this Saturday! The town is hosting its annual BBQ challenge, which features food and drinks from all over our state. This year you'll find more than 70 BBQ'ers, a pig race, 7 bands and whiskey tours! Click here for more information.