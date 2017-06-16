× 7 US Navy sailors missing after destroyer collides with merchant vessel, Japanese Coast Guard says

WASHINGTON — Seven crew members from the damaged US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald are missing and one has sustained a head injury, the Japanese Coast Guard told CNN, citing the US Navy.

The US Navy has not confirmed those details. The Fitzgerald collided with a Japanese merchant vessel, according to the US Navy.

The destroyer is under its own power but has limited propulsion after colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy official told CNN on Friday.

The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage to its starboard side above and below the waterline, resulting in some flooding, the Navy said.

The vessel was taking on water after the incident, but the crew was working to stabilize the ship by pumping water out of the hold, a US Navy official told CNN.

A US Navy official told CNN earlier that the entire crew has not yet been accounted for.

The official said emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time.

The Japanese Coast Guard is on the scene and a US official said that US tugboats and other Navy assets, including aircraft, are on the way. The official said the merchant vessel involved in the collision is the ACX Crystal based out the Philippines.

The USS Fitzgerald requested the assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard after the collision occurred at approximately 2:30 am local time on Saturday.

#FITZ UPDATE: Working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medevac. Extent of all personnel injuries is still being determined. — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) June 16, 2017

The Fitzgerald is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer with a crew of approximately 330 sailors.

The ship completed $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February and is currently forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, the service said.

The White House is tracking the incident, an administration official told CNN.