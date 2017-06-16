Tribute to John Catt honors him for all the lives he change through music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Folks from all over Colorado and the country gathered in Denver Thursday to honor a man whose legacy is best defined by countless lives he changed through music.

John Catt passed away May 15 after a battle with brain cancer.

He lived in Grand County, Colorado and was known far and wide for helping children who were sick.

Kevin Torres went to the Tivoli Center in Denver where friends, family and complete strangers came together for Thursday night's tribute. He shows it to us in the video report above.